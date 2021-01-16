Leeds and Bournemouth showing transfer interest in 22-year-old Swansea player

Swansea City midfielder Yan Dhanda is attracting interest from a number of clubs around Europe – including Leeds United – according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old joined the Welsh club in 2018 on a free transfer after spending five years as a teenager at Liverpool, where he impressed in the under-23 squad in his final campaign at the Reds.

It prompted the Swans to make their move and whilst he spent most of his first season in South Wales with the under-23’s, Dhanda made a bit more of a breakthrough in the 2019/20 campaign, scoring three Championship goals in 16 games.

After an injury suffered by Morgan Gibbs-White earlier in the season, Dhanda was given an extended run in the line-up by Steve Cooper, and has started nine of Swansea’s last 16 league encounters.

He may have only scored just the once this campaign, but Dhanda is clearly impressing scouts, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in his signature – Leeds United being one of them.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side look like they are in for an attacking midfielder in the current transfer window, with both Jason Knight and Louie Sibley from Derby County also linked to the Yorkshire outfit and Dhanda may fit the bill as an option off the bench.

Swansea’s league rivals Bournemouth, along with European sides RB Leipzig, Atalanta and Marseille are all also named as potential suitors for Dhanda, who still has 18 months remaining on his current contract.

Did Swansea City sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Swansea City sign Jack Cork for more or less than £1million? More Less

The Verdict

There’s no doubting that Dhanda has obvious talent, but he probably isn’t ready for a Premier League move just yet.

He is part of a solid unit at Swansea but the fact remains that if Gibbs-White would have remained fit during his loan spell at the Liberty Stadium, then Dhanda would’ve probably been a bit-part player this season.

If Dhanda does move this month to any of the aforementioned clubs, he would likely not be a starter for any of them so remaining at Swansea may be the best option right now.