Highlights Leeds United and Birmingham City have a busy month of festive fixtures, including a match against each other on New Year's Day.

Both teams have a total of seven games in December, with freezing temperatures and quick turnarounds making it a challenging period.

Leeds and Birmingham have a history of memorable matches, including a nine-goal thriller in 2019 that Leeds ultimately won.

Leeds United and Birmingham City are heading into a busy festive period, in which they face each other on New Year's Day.

The Christmas period is notoriously the most difficult part of the season, with games thick and fast in freezing temperatures in the UK.

Leeds United's festive fixtures

The Whites have no fewer than seven games in the month of December, and end that run with a fixture at home to Birmingham City on the first day of 2024.

The full list of fixtures for Leeds is as follows:

02/12/2023 15:00 Leeds United vs Middlesbrough

09/12/2023 12:30 Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

12/12/2023 20:00 Sunderland vs Leeds United

16/12/2023 15:00 Leeds United vs Coventry City

23/12/2023 12:30 Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

26/12/2023 12:30 Preston North End vs Leeds United

29/12/2023 20:15 West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

01/01/2024 15:00 Leeds United vs Birmingham City

Birmingham City's festive fixtures

Much like Leeds, Blues have seven games in the month of December, and end that run with a fixture at away in West Yorkshire.

The full list of fixtures for Birmingham is as follows:

02/12/2023 15:00 Birmingham City vs Rotherham United

08/12/2023 20:00 Coventry City vs Birmingham City

13/12/2023 19:45 Cardiff City vs Birmingham City

18/12/2023 20:00 Birmingham City vs Leicester City

23/12/2023 15:00 Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City

26/12/2023 17:15 Birmingham City vs Stoke City

29/12/2023 19:45 Birmingham City vs Bristol City

01/01/2024 15:00 Leeds United vs Birmingham City

In the reverse fixture, Leeds lost 1-0 at St. Andrew's in what was their first league defeat of the season, but what happened when Leeds and Birmingham last did battle during the festive period? Here, we take a look back through time at one of the Championship's best ever games...

Birmingham City 4-5 Leeds United

On Sunday 29th December 2019, Leeds won an astonishing nine-goal thriller against Birmingham City at St. Andrew's to go back top of the division under Marcelo Bielsa.

It appeared as though it might be another steamrolling from Leeds, who had handed out a few thrashings already that season. Helder Costa and Jack Harrison both scored inside the space of six first-half minutes.

However, a 16-year-old Jude Bellingham scored with his first goal in over three months to reduce the arrears before half-time as the Whites went in at the break 2-1 up.

That was before Lukas Jutkiewicz levelled on 61 minutes. Luke Ayling put Leeds ahead again just eight minutes later, in what was fast becoming a crazy game.

It didn't end there when Jeremie Bela equalised for a second time for the home side on 83 minutes to make the game 3-3.

There was still time left for four goals, though. Stuart Dallas struck on 84 minutes in what looked like it would be the winner, only for Jutkiewicz to level again in the 91st minute.

In the end, Bielsa's men took all the points, when Luke Ayling broke free down the right and smashed across goal for Wes Harding to put through his own goal in the fifth minute of added time.

That settled a classic contest and one neither set of supporters are likely to have forgotten. It took Leeds nine points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Could history be repeated?

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 3 Leeds United 17 9 5 3 +11 32 14 Birmingham City 17 6 4 7 -2 22

Leeds are flying high again in the Championship, and that game against Birmingham in over a month's time could be one that takes them into the top two or secures their place within it, as much could change in the promotion race between now and then.

Daniel Farke is now at the helm but will want revenge on the side that handed him his first defeat in charge back in August, whilst hoping the game is not as chaotic as a similar fixture four years ago.

Wayne Rooney will take charge of the game at Elland Road, and the former Manchester United and Derby County man will be expecting another less than welcoming reception in West Yorkshire.