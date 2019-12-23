Leeds among three Championship sides who watched 20-goal Englishman on Saturday

Leeds United have become the latest club to take an interest in signing Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, a report from The Scottish Sun has claimed.

Cosgrove has been in outstanding form this season for the Dons, scoring 20 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

That is something that appears to have caught the attention of a number of English second-tier sides, one of which now looks to be Leeds.

According to the latest reports, the Championship promotion chasers watched Cosgrove during his side’s 2-1 away at Scottish champions Celtic on Saturday, a game in which the striker scored before being sent off.

The Elland Road club were not alone in making that scouting mission however, with fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Derby County also said to have made the trip to Celtic to monitor the progress of Cosgrove.

Stoke have also been credited with an interest in Cosgrove, who has scored a total of 41 goals in 76 appearances in competitions for Aberdeen since joining from Carlisle in 2018.

Cosgrove only signed a new contract with Aberdeen in January, with his current deal securing his future at Pittodrie until the summer of 2022.

The Verdict

This could be a smart move for Leeds.

With the future of Eddie Nketiah beyond the turn of the year still seemingly far from certain, it does seem as though they could do with adding another attacking option to their ranks.

When you look at his goals return across the course of his time at Aberdeen, there is no denying that it also appears Cosgrove could be capable of firing them to the promotion they so dearly want in the second half of the campaign.

However, it could also be argued that the likes of Derby, Middlesbrough and Stoke are all also in need of a striker such as Cosgrove, meaning Leeds may not have it all their own way in this particular pursuit.