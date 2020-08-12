Leeds among several European sides eyeing defender

Leeds United are among the clubs looking at defender Lyanco according to O Jogo – via Sport Witness.

United are heading back to the Premier League and the action begins in a month from now, so it’s time for the Whites to start planning their squad for the new campaign.

There are plenty of links doing the rounds at the moment, then, and this one concerns the Torino defender with several sides thought to be taking a look at him.

The likes of Lille, Sporting Lisbon and Bologna are all considering a move for him according to the report, and so he has a whole host of options and, indeed, countries to potentially consider right now.

The Turin side want around 10m euros for him to move, though, so it remains to be seen if any side stumps up that kind of cash.

The Verdict

Leeds need defenders this summer, there can be no doubt about that.

Gaetano Berardi is out for the season and Ben White has left the club – though Leeds could well end up getting him back if they are lucky.

Even if they do, though, another option could well be ideal and Lyanco might be the one they go for – though there’s bound to be plenty more links.