Leeds ace underlines commitment to club as details of financial agreement are revealed

As revealed by Phil Hay for The Athletic, on-loan Leeds United forward Jean Kevin-Augustin was the first to agree to a wage deferral at the club as the Whites look to navigate through this current period.

The situation the sport has found itself in looks to be easing now, but the financial implications are set to be felt for a while yet.

Indeed, Leeds won praise for how they looked to keep lower-paid staff on full wages, whilst the players saw a portion of their pay reduced for a period – though they’re expected to recoup that down the line.

And, among the players, Jean Kevin-Augustin was the first man to agree to the proposal, underlining his commitment to the side despite the lack of playing time he has had so far during his loan.

The Verdict

A lack of fitness and injury niggles have hampered Augustin at Elland Road but there is still plenty of excitement around the striker for when the season returns.

It is clear that there is a class professional inside, as well, with him quickly agreeing to this decision with him on good wages without doubt.

Such commitment is what Leeds fans love, and if he stays on they’ll want to see more of that.