Former Swansea City star Lee Trundle believes his old side should take inspiration from Ipswich Town winning promotion to the Premier League after they showed that you don't need the biggest budget to reach the top-flight.

Trundle, who became a Swansea City legend after two spells at the club, spending four years at the club between 2003 and 2007, and the 2009/10 season on loan at the Swansea.com Stadium, has been impressed with Luke Williams' side in the early weeks of the new campaign.

Swansea have won two, lost two and drawn one, meaning they're in 11th place on seven points after five games, a respectable enough start to the season, and the coming weeks will be an indicator of whether we can expect Williams' side to be in the play-off conversation come May.

Championship table - 17/09/24 Position Club P GD Pts 9th Leeds United 5 3 8 10th Middlesbrough 5 2 8 11th Swansea City 5 2 7 12th QPR 5 -1 6 13th Stoke City 5 -3 6

The Swans don't possess the financial muscle that some clubs in the division do, and they had to scour the globe for hidden gems in the most recent transfer window, an approach that looks to have paid off with the likes of Goncalo Franco and Jisung Eom impressing.

Lee Trundle on Swansea City's start to the 2024/25 Championship season

Former Swansea star Trundle believes that winning promotion, despite not having one of the bigger budgets in the division, can be done, and is hopeful that Williams' side can gather momentum over the course of the season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Trundle said: “I enjoy watching Swansea play. The free-flowing football is excellent on the eye, and it’s great that the team are playing on the front foot.

"I absolutely would have loved it and to score goals for Swansea in any team is great.

"It’s such a tough league, so many teams with big budgets and squads, but you see with Ipswich, it can be done.

"So let’s hope the team can gain some momentum in a long season and reach the play-offs, and then we see from there.”

Swansea City will be pleased with their start to the season

Given their financial constraints, Swansea have recruited well, and they've made a decent enough start to the season.

Their two Championship defeats were 1-0 losses away to West Brom and Middlesbrough, where they didn't disgrace themselves, and they're yet to concede more than one goal in a game, which is certainly a good omen.

When Williams first came in, Swansea were probably a bit naive in how they set up, and they were on the end of some heavy defeats to the likes of Southampton and Leeds in the Championship, and suffered a 5-0 thrashing away to Bournemouth in the FA Cup, where they conceded all five goals in the first half.

However, Swansea have tightened up at the back, and it hasn't cost them their attacking prowess, with Trundle alluding to their free-flowing football.

When it clicks, Williams' side are capable of playing some good stuff, and while they may not possess the depth to sustain a play-off push, if they continue to pick up wins, then there's no reason why they can't be in the mix come the end of the season.

Nobody would have expected Ipswich Town to win promotion last season, and Swansea should look to Kieran McKenna's side as inspiration this time around.