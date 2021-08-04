Lee Trundle reacts as George Byers seals Sheffield Wednesday move from Swansea

George Byers sealed his transfer from Swansea City to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening and took to Instagram to share his thoughts over his exit.

The player had been at the club for five years and though he endured a fair amount of injury problems during his time, it seems as though he proved a popular character around the club looking at the responses to his leaving message.

Indeed, among those to send their responses to his post on Instagram were team-mate Jamal Lowe and Swansea hero Lee Trundle, with the former striker particularly enthused about Byers and his approach to things both on and off the pitch.

See below what Trundle had to say via Instagram:

The Verdict

Byers now gets an exciting new opportunity at Sheffield Wednesday where he’ll obviously be hoping to help the Owls challenge for promotion this coming season under Darren Moore.

He’ll have some good memories and experiences to bring with him from the Swans, too, and we’ll just have to wait and see how he gets on at Hillsborough.

Judging by the comments from Trundle, though, it is clear that he feels as though Byers will bring plenty to Moore’s side and his new manager will be hoping for that as well.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Swansea City’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 2006/07: Swansea City vs Cheltenham Town? 1-0 L 2-1 L 1-0 W 2-1 W