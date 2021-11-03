Lee Trundle makes Swansea City comment following Coventry City triumph

Goals from Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe helped Swansea City to a 2-1 victory over Coventry City last night.

The in-form duo both netted inside the first 12 minutes of the game, with Kyle McFadzean pulling a goal back for the hosts in the 27th minute.

Not only was this a victory against a high-flying team in the division, but The Swans became the first side to beat The Sky Blues at the Coventry Building Society Arena this season, earning praise from former Swansea striker Lee Trundle on Twitter.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Swansea City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Joe Allen? Yes No

The Swans have now won four of their last five games in the Championship and have pushed themselves up to 10th in the table.

Despite being four places outside of the play-offs, a mere point is separating them from Luton in sixth place.

Sharing his thoughts on Swansea this season on Twitter, former forward Lee Trundle said: “It’s hard not to be excited watching @SwansOfficial at the moment.”

It’s hard not to be excited watching @SwansOfficial at the moment x — Lee Trundle (@LeeTrundle10) November 3, 2021

The verdict

Russell Martin’s possession-based football was doubted during the early parts of the season, but they have seemingly turned a corner and are reaping the rewards of the recently implemented philosophy.

Players like Paterson, Piroe, Oliver Ntcham and Etah Laird have been growing in influence as the seasons progressed, and they have proven that they can compete with some of the division’s top clubs in recent weeks.

In a year of transition, Swansea are certainly top-six candidates once again this season and it will be no shock to see them progress even further from here.