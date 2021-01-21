Lee Tomlin makes shock admission in wake of Cardiff City’s Neil Harris decision

Cardiff City’s Lee Tomlin has revealed that the playing squad hadn’t been told of Neil Harris’ sacking, over an hour after the club announced his exit.

Is this true ? We ain’t even been told a thing 🙈 — Lee Tomlin (@Leetomlin10) January 21, 2021

A sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions at home to QPR last night seriously piled the pressure on Harris, and the Welsh outfit tweeted out a club statement at 15:37 confirming Harris had been dismissed.

Despite that, Tomlin took to social media almost an hour-and-a-half later, asking a reporter if the news was true, before adding ‘we ain’t been told a thing’.

Owner Vincent Tan thanked Harris in the statement sent out by the club, but he explained that recent results meant he felt the decision was inevitable.

The ex-Millwall chief leaves Cardiff after over 60 games in charge, and he did a fine job initially, as the side reached the play-offs, with Tomlin’s form a crucial reason for that in the previous campaign.

This campaign hasn’t gone well for the attacking midfielder though, as injuries have restricted him to just five appearances so far.

Cardiff stated that a decision announcing Harris’ successor will be made in ‘due course’.

The verdict

This is not a very good look at all for the Cardiff hierarchy, as they should be telling everyone at the club before a decision is announced to the public.

Clearly, Tomlin wasn’t impressed by the lack of communication, and you can understand why the players may be frustrated.

In the bigger picture though, the decision was made, and it’s one few would argue with. Now, the focus is on finding a replacement.

