Lee Tomlin delivers reaction to Cardiff’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Cardiff City attacking midfielder Lee Tomlin has expressed his delight at contributing another two assists during his side’s 2-1 victory over play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.

The Bluebirds raced into a 2-0 lead within the first eight minutes as Tomlin teed up both Robert Glatzel and Junior Hoilett for their early efforts, and the Welsh side then held on for the three points despite Tom Lees’ 18th-minute goal.

The result means Cardiff have now moved up to 10th in the Championship table after sealing their fourth victory under new boss Neil Harris, while Tomlin has now scored three goals and contributed six assists since the 42-year-old’s arrival.

Tomlin has been a regular in the Cardiff starting line-up under Harris as a result of his midfield creativity, with the former Bristol City man clearly enjoying life under the new Bluebirds head coach much more than his time under Neil Warnock.

The midfielder took to Twitter after the match to reveal his delight at the result:

Get in there 3pts and another 2 assist 🎯🎯 @CardiffCityFC 💙 — Lee Tomlin (@Leetomlin10) December 29, 2019

Can you score maximum points in this Cardiff quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Cardiff finish during their season in the Premier League in 2018/19? 20th 19th 18th 17th

Tomlin has now scored four goals and registered seven assists during his 16 appearances this term, while he has featured with much more regularity since Harris’ appointment, with the 30-year-old playing the full 90 minutes in six of Harris’ nine matches.

The Verdict

Cardiff will certainly be pleased with the start Harris has made at the club, particularly given that the Owls victory represented their second away success under the new boss, and Tomlin has been integral to this upturn in form.

Warnock often refrained from utilising Tomlin from the start in away matches, but the fact he has now registered at least one assist in each of Cardiff’s last four away games suggests Warnock made a mistake in not using the midfielder more often.

The Bluebirds’ improved form under Harris suggests that a play-off push could now be on the cards this season, and it looks certain that Tomlin’s continued form will be vital to this.