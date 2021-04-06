Lee Tomlin clarifies controversial social media post during Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesday

Lee Tomlin has moved to clarify the tweet he posted during Cardiff City’s heavy defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

Cardiff fell to back-to-back defeats over the Easter weekend, losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Good Friday before falling to a humiliating 5-0 defeat to a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side on Monday.

During the game, Tomlin – who has missed a majority of this season through a groin problem and has been missing from the squad since the end of October – tweeted an emoji depicting a monkey with hands over its eyes.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but plenty of fans caught on, culminating in him clarifying the tweet and explaining his feelings.

Tomlin insisted that he wants to be “making the difference” for the Bluebirds under Mick McCarthy, and the fans should know how much he wants to be back playing.

If fans think I’m having a go in anyway trust me I’m not. I want to be playing making the difference ⚽️ — Lee Tomlin (@Leetomlin10) April 5, 2021

And the fans that know me,they know how much I want to be playing 💪🏻💙 — Lee Tomlin (@Leetomlin10) April 5, 2021

Cardiff now sit eight points off the play-offs, however the team above them, AFC Bournemouth, could increase that gap to 10 points if they win their game in hand.

The Verdict

Tomlin is a bit of a controversial character and he needs to think about what he says, or in this case tweets, in the future.

His situation is all quite up in the air. He’s suffered with groin problems, but also doesn’t seem to be in the manager’s plans in South Wales.

It was a frustrating afternoon, and frustrating Easter weekend for all concerned with the club, and they need to focus on putting this behind them now.