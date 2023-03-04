Lee Tomlin aims two-word Bristol City dig after Cardiff City derby win

Former Bristol City midfielder Lee Tomlin has taunted his former club by describing Cardiff City’s 2-0 win against them as “too easy”, taking to Twitter.

Tomlin, who also played for the Bluebirds in the past, saw the hosts take a step closer to sealing survival following their win against Nigel Pearson’s men, who will be disappointed to have seen their unbeaten league run end.

Going unbeaten in the Championship in 2023 before this fixture, they will have been full of confidence coming into this clash in the Welsh capital despite their loss against Premier League giants Manchester City in midweek.

This afternoon’s game was finely balanced at the interval with the teams going in at 0-0 – but this was a more important game for Sabri Lamouchi’s men and that may have made the difference in the end – with Sory Kaba’s header putting the hosts 1-0 up in the 52nd minute.

Jaden Philogene doubled their advantage with 20 minutes to go and despite Ryan Allsop’s late dismissal for a handball outside the box, with defender Perry Ng going in goal, it was too late for the Robins to turn things around.

To rub salt into the wound for Pearson’s men, former Robin Tomlin took to Twitter, quote tweeting the Bluebirds’ full-time tweet and posting: “Too easy”.

The Verdict:

It’s another step closer to safety for the Bluebirds and they won’t be short of confidence following this game either, considering they came up against such a gifted side that had been unbeaten in the league for a decent length of time.

Managing to keep a clean sheet is perhaps the most impressive aspect of their performance and although they have Allsop to thank for that, everyone played their part to ensure they got over the line.

Scoring at a rate of less than one goal per league game this season, they will also be glad to have got themselves on the scoresheet twice, something that will only help to give them more confidence in the final third between now and the end of this season.

They aren’t out of the relegation mix yet – but they have done their job today and increased the pressure on the likes of Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic – so it has been a good day for them regardless of what happens this afternoon.

For the Robins, they can’t afford to get too down about this result because they have been on a good run and can get back on track against relegation-threatened teams in their next couple of games.