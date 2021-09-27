Lee starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Bolton Wanderers tomorrow night

Charlton Athletic will be desperate to get a win on the board at The Valley tomorrow evening as Bolton Wanderers head to SE7 in Sky Bet League One.

Two draws against Gillingham and Portsmouth have done little to really placate Addicks fans and Nigel Adkins knows that wins are the only thing that are going to win round the dissenting voices and get Charlton up to where they should be in the table.

A big game awaits against the Trotters, then, and we’ve had a stab at how the home side could line up tomorrow night:

Adkins has spoken of the need to get minutes into some players’ legs in recent times and he’ll be hoping that Corey Blackett-Taylor is among those ready from the off tomorrow night.

Sean Clare also came on during the draw with Portsmouth and had a quick impact with a goal after the break, so he could well retain his place in the side ahead of Harry Arter.

For Adkins, the time to find his best XI and stick with it is starting to run out but there is quality in this Charlton squad, it just needs to start getting results and fast.

Bolton, then, are up next tomorrow night and we’ll soon see what comes of that.

