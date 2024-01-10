Highlights Middlesbrough have targeted signing Luke Ayling from Leeds United.

Ayling has lost his starting spot in the team to 17-year-old Archie Gray.

Ayling's experience and influence on the team could be valuable in Leeds' promotion push and that will transfer with him to Middlesbrough.

Luke Ayling has been a long-standing servant for Leeds United under a plethora of managers and has gone through fluctuating fortunes at Elland Road since his move from Bristol City back in the summer of 2016.

However, there has been speculation since the beginning of the January transfer window that his time in West Yorkshire may be reaching its conclusion despite United's ambitions that could see the 32-year-old record another Championship promotion on his CV - with the Whites fourth in the table and chasing a top two spot.

Middlesbrough interested in Luke Ayling deal

And that stems from an initial update from Sky Sports on the morning of January 3rd, where the news broke that divisional rivals Middlesbrough are interested in pursuing Ayling's services in the coming weeks.

Despite his longevity with the club, which has seen him become a mainstay from United's days under Garry Monk right up until last season, where he recorded the last of his 93 Premier League appearances for the club, Ayling's spot in the side under Daniel Farke has been far from secure.

This wasn't necessarily the case at the beginning of the season, as the experienced full-back was named captain in eight of Leeds' first ten league games through Liam Cooper's absence, as well as scoring the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on August 18th before registering an assist in the following week's 4-3 victory at promotion rivals, Ipswich Town.

However, the remarkable and rapid rise of Archie Gray's development has seen the 47-year-old German stick with the 17-year-old at right-back ever since a 2-1 win over Bristol City in early October, which left Ayling to make the odd cameo appearance, and he subsequently hasn't featured in a league game since a one-minute stint in the 1-0 victory at Leicester City two months ago.

He would make a 12-minute appearance in the 3-0 win at Peterborough in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon and was subsequently serenaded by the away following, although Farke claimed afterward it had little to do with the rumours.

“If I was a supporter, I would sing during the whole game just one name. This would be Luke's name," Farke told LeedsLive, insisting it was not linked to a potential January exit.

It was reported on Wednesday morning by The Athletic that Ayling was undergoing a medical with Middlesbrough.

Lee Sharpe: Experience is key

Speaking exclusively to FLW, via Fruity Slots, Lee Sharpe - who made 30 appearances for Leeds between 1996 and 1999 - believes that Ayling's influence behind the scenes at Leeds could have played a crucial role in their hopes of promotion, and although he hasn't had the desired playing time, he urged Leeds to actually to keep hold of the defender.

"Sometimes, with experienced players, it’s not what they do on the pitch, it’s what they do in the dressing room and on the training ground," Sharpe began. "They set standards, they look after everybody else, they encourage and help young players coming through as well.

"They’re cool and calm in big game situations, before games in dressing rooms, so I think it was vital that they kept him around."

Ayling will be valuable for Boro

Sharpe makes a valid point that Ayling's influence on Leeds cannot be underestimated, and if anything, will have been beneficial to Gray's breakthrough despite the individual competition between themselves.

However, Middlesbrough have suffered an injury crisis of late, and therefore it's understandable why Carrick is eager to strike a deal for the full-back whose contract at Elland Road expires in six months, and they can certainly do a lot worse than target someone with Ayling's vast knowledge of the division as they pursue their own top six ambitions.