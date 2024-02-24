Highlights Leeds secured safe passage to the FA Cup fifth round with a big 4-1 replay win against Plymouth Argyle.

The Whites face Chelsea this Wednesday, and Sharpe believes Leeds can fancy their chances in pulling off an upset.

An FA Cup win against Chelsea would be a memorable moment for Leeds fans and could lead them to a quarter-final tie.

Lee Sharpe is expecting an exciting game between Leeds United and Chelsea in their FA Cup clash on Wednesday.

The Whites secured safe passage into the fifth round of the cup competition with a replay win over Plymouth Argyle.

A 4-1 victory at Home Park earned the Yorkshire outfit a big game away to Premier League side Chelsea at Stamford Bridge midweek.

The last meeting between these two rivals came in March of last year, which the Blues won 1-0.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be coming into the game off the back of a trip to Wembley Stadium, and may suffer a hangover from their EFL Cup final against Liverpool.

Lee Sharpe previews Leeds United’s trip to Chelsea

Sharpe expressed his excitement at the prospect of seeing these two sides face each other on Wednesday evening.

He believes Leeds should fancy their chances of pulling off an upset, claiming the Blues’ exploits against Liverpool may tire them out ahead of their clash with Daniel Farke’s side.

“It's always a brutal game when Leeds face Chelsea and the fans get very passionate for it,” said Sharpe.

“I actually think Leeds will fancy their chances against Chelsea – you’d hope that Chelsea will feel a little bit tired from the League Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, which might work out for Leeds.

“I can’t wait to watch it and I think it’s going to be an unbelievable game.

“Obviously, Chelsea are going to have to be below their best for Leeds to get a result, but Leeds can beat anyone on their day – they play brilliant, high-tempo football, they’re organised, they’re clever and they’ve got goalscorers.

“I think it’s going to make for a really entertaining game and I hope Leeds pull it off!”

Leeds United's recent Chelsea meetings

Leeds United v Chelsea - last six meetings Date (Home or Away) Competition Result 04/03/2023 (A) Premier League 1-0 loss 21/08/2022 (H) Premier League 3-0 win 11/05/2022 (H) Premier League 3-0 loss 11/12/2021 (A) Premier League 3-2 loss 13/03/2021 (H) Premier League 0-0 05/12/2020 (A) Premier League 3-1 loss

Leeds are in the hunt for an automatic promotion place straight back into the Premier League after suffering relegation in the previous campaign.

However, the FA Cup can also provide some excitement for supporters with the prospect of a quarter final tie on offer if they can beat Chelsea on February 28.

The rivalry between Chelsea and Leeds is quite fierce, so fans will be looking forward to seeing these two foes face off once again.

The two teams met six times during the Whites’ three-year return to the top flight, with Chelsea winning four, drawing one and losing one.

The two sides face each other on Wednesday evening in a 7.30pm kick-off.

An exciting FA Cup tie for Leeds

This is a big occasion for Farke’s side, and could offer a nice distraction from the pressures of the promotion battle in the Championship.

As underdogs, Leeds have nothing to lose with their visit to Stamford Bridge and should put out a strong team to try and pull off an upset.

A win away to rivals Chelsea would be a very memorable moment that supporters would really enjoy.

And moving into the quarter finals would put them one game away from Wembley Stadium, which is also something fans would be quite excited by.