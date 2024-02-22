Leeds United are flying high in the Championship under Daniel Farke and ex-player Lee Sharpe believes they can still clinch the title over current table-toppers Leicester City.

It is his former club's first second tier campaign in over three years and currently sees them sitting second in the Championship, having won the league the last time they featured at this level.

The battle for promotion from the Championship is hotting up but Leeds have risen to the challenge in 2024, winning eight league games in a row ahead of the mouth-watering game on Friday evening, with first against second in the league.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands - February 22nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 33 43 78 2 Leeds United 33 35 69 3 Ipswich Town 33 21 69 4 Southampton 33 24 67

Following the club's relegation, the Whites were always likely to be among the favourites for promotion this season, but, things started slowly, having failed to win in their first three league games.

However, after a 3-1 loss to Southampton in September, Leeds went on to record nine wins from 11 games, propelling themselves up the table in the process. Then, results during the festive period saw Farke come under some scrutiny from the fanbase, with the Whites winning just once in five games.

That allowed Ipswich and Southampton to open up a gap, which Leeds have since obliterated due to their impressive performances since the turn of the year.

Friday could close the gap on Leicester to just six points with 12 games remaining, and although it may not be season-defining, it has the potential to be and to put Farke's men in a very strong position ahead of the run-in.

Equally, if Leicester avoid defeat, it gives them plenty of breathing room to ease their own pressure of bouncing back to the English football's elite tier at the first time of asking, having lost the previous game 1-0 to Middlesbrough.

Lee Sharpe's Championship title verdict

Lee Sharpe appeared in over 30 games for Leeds between 1996 and 1999, scoring six times. The 52-year-old believes Leeds belong in the Premier League and thinks his former club could win the Championship altogether with a victory over the Foxes on Friday at Elland Road.

Speaking via betideas.com, he said: “I think there’s too many games left to say that Leicester are going to run away with it.

“Leeds have been in incredible form recently and probably feel like they can beat anyone at the moment, so I wouldn’t rule them out of winning the whole thing. They’ll go into that game on Friday fancying their chances. Southampton are pretty strong as well, so it’s going to be a fight until the end for everyone involved to get that second automatic promotion spot.

“Whoever doesn’t get it and drops down to the playoffs will be very wary of the disappointment backfiring and sabotaging their playoff campaign. Getting second place is absolutely huge in the Championship and saves you a lot of hassle, so Friday’s game is massive in the context of the season.

“I hope Leeds can do it because they deserve to be in the Premier League.”

Related The 12 most exciting EFL Championship youngsters right now (Ranked) FLW look at some of the Championship's top talent aged 21 and under.

Leeds United v Leicester City

Sharpe is like most Leeds fans at the moment, who feel unbeatable, and for plenty of good reason this calendar year.

A win could have the potential to make things interesting, especially if Southampton and Ipswich also claim three points in their games this weekend as well.

However, six points to make up in 12 games is still plenty at the top of the table, where every team seems to win most weeks.

The Whites would have to continue at a very consistent pace in order to slowly continue cutting that gap, and would have very little room for error, too.