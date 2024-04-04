Lee Sharpe believes John Mousinho will commit his future to Portsmouth if the club gains promotion to the Championship.

Pompey currently lead the way at the top of the League One table with just five games to go.

Their lead at the top is five points, having also played a game fewer than second place Derby County.

The club is well placed to gain automatic promotion to the second tier, with Bolton Wanderers nine behind in third.

Four points from their final five games will be enough to secure a top two finish regardless of what results their rivals achieve.

Sharpe makes Mousinho departure claim

Sharpe believes that Mousinho will be reluctant to leave Portsmouth if they go up to the Championship.

He has claimed that the 37-year-old will want to see how far he can take Pompey before potentially pursuing other opportunities elsewhere.

Related Portsmouth: John Mousinho makes Derby County claim The top two in League One went head-to-head last night

“I’m actually not sure about that,” said Sharpe via BetVictor.

“You do see it a lot when teams get promoted, but a lot of the time these managers would prefer to see how far they can take the team after they arrive in a new league.

“Will he get offered a job at a Premier League club? Potentially, but with Portsmouth going up and with the unbelievable fanbase they’ve got down there, I’m sure he will be a little bit reluctant to leave straight away!”

John Mousinho's Portsmouth record

John Mousinho's Portsmouth record - as of April 4th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 71 38 23 10 53.52

Mousinho has been in charge at Fratton Park since January 2023, and is now on his way to guiding the club to promotion to the Championship.

This is his first managerial role, and has an impressive record with Pompey of 38 wins from 71 games.

This is the club’s seventh season back in League One after gaining promotion from the fourth tier in 2017.

Portsmouth have been outside of the top two divisions since 2012, after suffering three promotions in four years to go from the Premier League to League Two.

Mousinho is well-liked by supporters, who will want to see the manager stick with the club into the second tier.

Portsmouth's title challenge

A 2-2 draw against the Rams on Tuesday evening also brought the club one step closer to clinching the League One title.

A 77th minute strike from Owen Moxon secured a point against their title rivals, with Derby also seeking automatic promotion.

The draw ended a three-game winning run for Portsmouth, which had helped open the gap between the two sides.

Next up for Mousinho’s side is a home game against Shrewsbury Town on 6 April.

Mousinho deserves a lot of credit for Portsmouth success

Portsmouth have had a lot of near-misses since returning to League One in 2017, narrowly missing out on the play-offs on multiple occasions.

But Mousinho has taken them to another level, and now looks like guiding the club to a title triumph on their way back to the Championship.

It is an exciting time for supporters, who will be hoping Mousinho will stick around and see how far he can take the club in the second tier.

Recent promoted sides like Rotherham United, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday have all changed managers not long after going up and have struggled, so Pompey fans will be keen to see Mousinho stay longer-term for that reason also.