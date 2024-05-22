Highlights Leeds legend Sharpe predicts thrilling final, backing Whites to win 3-1 with counter-attacking style at Wembley.

Southampton comes into the final with confidence, having won both clashes against Leeds during the season.

Despite past losses to Saints, Leeds could flip the script with tactical adjustments by Farke for a Premier League return.

Former Leeds United player Lee Sharpe has tipped his old side to come out on top in a four-goal thriller in Sunday's Championship play-off final against Southampton at Wembley.

Sharpe, who played for Leeds between 1996 and 1999, is confident his old side can win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking despite missing out on the top two.

It's set to be an enthralling game at Wembley, with the pair high on confidence after thrashing their opponents in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals and both desperate to make an immediate return to the top-flight of English football.

Despite Leeds having failed to win promotion via the play-offs on five previous occasions, Sharpe believes Sunday will put an end to the club's play-off hoodoo, and Leeds will be back amongst England's elite next season.

Lee Sharpe predicts a four-goal thriller in the play-off final

Lee Sharpe made 35 appearances for the Whites during the late 90s, and the former England international winger reckons his former side will come out on top, and will do so in dramatic circumstances.

Speaking to Football League World, via William Hill, Sharpe said: "It’s a really tough one to call this one.

“Two really good sides with match-winners who can make the difference. But I have to go with my heart and say 3-1 to Leeds."

Sharpe believes that Leeds' counter-attacking prowess will come to the fore during the latter stages of the game at Wembley, and the pace of the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter could seal the deal for the Whites.

He said: “Leeds will be 2-1 up and then with Southampton chasing the game, Leeds can get one on the counter-attack late on."

Leeds supporters will be praying that Sharpe's predictions come true, while Southampton may look to this as inspiration to prove the former England international wrong and seal a return to the Premier League.

Southampton will be confident after previous results this season

Southampton have beaten Leeds on both occasions this season, with the last one coming less than three weeks ago, meaning Russell Martin's side will be full of confidence.

Southampton finished fourth in the Championship table, three points behind Leeds and, in all truth, both sides had a poor end to the campaign but the second leg of both sides' play-off semi-final indicated that they have found some form again.

2023/24 Leeds United vs Southampton results Date Result Venue 30/09/2023 Southampton 3-1 Leeds United St Mary's, Southampton. 04/05/2024 Leeds United 1-2 Southampton Elland Road, Leeds.

Given the fact that they have lost both games against the Saints this season, Leeds may have something of a mental block when it comes to beating them, but it could work the other way, too.

Having played Southampton so recently and lost, Daniel Farke will have been able to see where his side went wrong and could change their tactics ahead of Sunday's game, whilst Russell Martin may have given too much away when his side won.

It also must be remembered that the game at Elland Road earlier this month was a dead rubber, and perhaps both sides altered their tactics in a bid to ensure nothing was given away in case they ended up meeting again in the play-offs.

However, Southampton won both fixtures against Leeds this season and should be full of confidence ahead of the play-off final. Farke, on the other hand, will be hoping it's third time lucky against the Saints this season.