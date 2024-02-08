Highlights Lee Sharpe questions Bradford City's decision to sack Mark Hughes, believing that clubs are too quick to fire managers when the team's form declines.

Sharpe believes that Hughes deserved more time to turn things around, especially after leading the club to the play-offs last season.

Bradford City is currently underachieving under new boss Graham Alexander, after finishing sixth last season, and finds themselves in a relegation battle in League Two.

Former Bradford City player Lee Sharpe has questioned the club's decision to sack former boss Mark Hughes earlier this season.

Hughes, a former teammate of Sharpe's at Manchester United, was relieved of his duties at Valley Parade in October after a slow start to the League Two season, with the club sitting in 18th.

Despite now being months further down the line, though, Bradford City remain 18th in the fourth tier at present under new boss Graham Alexander.

Lee Sharpe questions Mark Hughes sacking at Bradford City

Of course, hindsight is a wonderful thing, but Sharpe believes that Hughes' experience would have allowed him to turn things around, and, that he thought he would be given more time after the job he did last season in getting the club to the play-offs.

"I can’t say for certain that it was the wrong decision to sack Mark Hughes earlier this season, but I do think that clubs are generally too quick to sack managers once the team’s form starts going downhill," Sharpe explained.

“He earned his stripes last season, getting them into sixth, so you’d think that might’ve bought him a bit more time than he was given to turn things around.

"He could’ve turned things around with his experience and his extensive knowledge of the game, but the club thought the right decision was to get rid of him. It looks as though that decision hasn’t paid off though."

Mark Hughes' managerial career so far, according to Transfermarkt Years Team Matches 1999 - 2004 Wales 36 2004 - 2008 Blackburn Rovers 189 2008 - 2009 Manchester City 77 2010 - 2011 Fulham 43 2012 Queens Park Rangers 34 2013 - 2018 Stoke City 200 2018 Southampton 27 2022 - 2023 Bradford City 82

Lee Sharpe: Bradford City are currently underachieving

Going further, Sharpe believes that in finishing sixth last season, Hughes was actually overachieving at the club, and now, with Alexander at the helm, it is currently the opposite.

“Mark Hughes was doing a really good job at Bradford last season and they were possibly over-achieving, but this season they’ve actually gone the other way and now they’re slightly under-achieving with Graham Alexander at the helm,” added Sharpe.

“They should be around mid-table and it is a shame to see such a huge club and such a great fanbase in this dire situation. They’re at the wrong end of the table.

"The fans would have been dreaming of League One football this time last year, but it’s gone wrong for them at too many key moments over the past 12 months.”

Bradford City league position

As touched upon above, at present, Bradford City currently sit 18th in the League Two table.

Despite being so low, they are well clear of the relegation zone and so, barring the collapse of all collapses, they are not in danger of relegation this season realistically.

However, that does not mean things have been good enough at Valley Parade this season.

After finishing sixth last season, the hope would have been that the club could go again after losing out in the play-off semi-finals, but in reality, things have gone badly wrong.

As is the nature of League Two, though, a few wins could see their position in the standings change drastically, with Bradford just three points outside the top half, and 'only' seven behind the play-off places.

Indeed, a four-game winning streak in December saw Bradford climb to 10th, but once again, poor form followed.

Indeed, their results would have to considerably improve to achieve either of the above, with the club winless in League Two since Boxing Day.