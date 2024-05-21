Highlights Leeds United targeting Josh Sargent for summer move, backed by former winger Lee Sharpe.

Sargent has impressed at Norwich with 16 goals in 26 games, attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Daniel Farke previously worked with Sargent and believes he would thrive in the top flight if Leeds secure promotion.

Former Leeds United winger Lee Sharpe has backed his former club to sign Norwich City forward Josh Sargent this summer.

The Whites have yet to finish their 2023/24 season, as the club has got to navigate past Southampton to seal their place in next season’s Premier League.

The Yorkshire side sailed past Norwich City in the semi-finals, as they secured a 4-0 win over the Canaries at Elland Road after playing out a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Daniel Farke will now be hoping he can guide his side through the play-off final and, therefore, be playing top-flight football next season.

Despite their season not being over yet, Leeds are already being linked with a summer move for Sargent, a player who Farke knows well. So, surely, promotion to the Premier League will increase their chances of securing a deal for the USA international.

Lee Sharpe backs Leeds United to sign Josh Sargent

So, with reports emerging over the weekend that Leeds United are interested in signing Josh Sargent from Norwich City.

Here, we asked former Leeds winger Lee Sharpe for his thoughts on this deal, and he believes the forward is a top player who would relish the step-up to the Premier League if Leeds got there.

Sharpe said: “You need to have a bigger squad if you are going to stay in the Premier League and Sargent is a top player so he is one who can do well.

“He seems to have the hunger and the right attitude, so will relish the step up of the Premier League.”

Leeds United are among the teams eyeing Josh Sargent

As mentioned, it has been reported by The Mirror that Leeds United are interested in reuniting Daniel Farke with Josh Sargent this summer.

The German bought Sargent from Werder Bremen in August 2021 for £8 million when he was Norwich manager, and it now seems he wants to work with the player once again.

The 24-year-old will likely have caught the eye of many teams ahead of this summer, as he scored 16 goals in 26 Championship games.

Josh Sargent's stats at Norwich City Club Apps Goals Assists Norwich City 100 33 7 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 21st of May)

According to The Mirror, Leeds are keen to sign the USA striker, but they face strong competition from Premier League teams Bournemouth, Brentford, and Fulham.

Journalist Darren Witcoop has also added that Sargent is likely to be among the group of players leaving Norwich this summer. While it has also been reported that Leeds held an interest in the striker last summer but decided against pursuing a move.

Josh Sargent would be a good signing for Leeds

It is not a surprise to see that Leeds are being linked with a move for Josh Sargent this summer, given that Farke has worked with the player before.

The 24-year-old has been excellent for the Canaries this season, considering he missed a large chunk of the season through injury.

To score 16 goals in 26 games is a very good record, so given that Norwich are still in the second tier, it is no surprise to see teams lurking with interest.

Leeds will have a good chance of securing a deal for the striker, as Farke has worked with the player before, but if they don’t seal promotion at the weekend, they could be beaten in the race by top-flight teams.