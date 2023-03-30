Rotherham United defender Lee Peltier has opened up on the bizarre circumstances in which he signed for Nottingham Forest back in 2014.

At the time, Peltier was at Leeds United, but in January 2014, was heading out on loan.

Forest were one of the interested sides, and Peltier ended up signing for the Reds, going on to make seven appearances for the club in the second half of the 2013/14 campaign.

The move came about for Peltier in bizarre circumstances, though, as the Rotherham defender recently outlined on the Second Tier Podcast.

Indeed, Peltier revealed, via the Second Tier Podcast: "It was actually mad because honestly, literally, I was sat in the training ground and Neil Warnock was literally round the corner in a bar or in a pub just waiting for his contract to be drawn up."

"And, for whatever reason, they backed out of the deal with Warnock and I literally went in there, signed, and he's just started processing the papers.

"So as I've come out the room, when he's told me the news, 'oh Neil Warnock won't be the manager' I've already signed. I've come out the room and me and my agent have had five-ten minutes thinking 'what's going on', spoke to Neil Warnock and whatever, and by the time I've gone back to them to find out what the craic was, they've already started processing my paperwork.

"So once that started to process, I didn't know what was going on and as I say, there was no manager at the time who was there who wanted to sign me or whatever.

"It was the chief exec, or chairman whoever it was, it was just me and him sat in a room and he was basically saying to me 'what position do you play in?' and this and that.

"I was thinking to myself, 'this is a bit strange this, like'."

Given the bizarre circumstances he found himself in, Peltier naturally tried instead to move elsewhere.

Indeed, Bolton Wanderers were also interested at the time, but the Forest paperwork was too far down the line to put a stop to.

It doesn't sound as though this is something Peltier regrets, though.

"As you say, we tried to go to Bolton because Bolton wanted me as well at the time, so that deal was there ready to go," Peltier continued.

"But we just couldn't get out of that [the Forest deal].

"But, do you know what, I know at the time it sounded mad, but I didn't half enjoy my time at Forest because that's another massive club.

"I played games there and the lads were great, obviously had no manager, but what we did have, it was good. We had, I think it was Gary Brazil, who was the academy manager at the time, taking us until the end of the season.

"To get the chance to put on a Forest kit and play at the City Ground was unbelievable, to be honest with you."

The Verdict

It certainly sounds as though it was a messy situation that Peltier joined the club in.

Behind the scenes, things were quite hectic if his story is completely accurate.

Thankfully, these days, Forest find themselves in a much better position.

Peltier does not regret joining the club either, and is proud to have played for them, so it seems as though all worked out well in the end.