Former West Bromwich Albion defender Lee Peltier has responded to a dig from a Baggies supporter about his lack of playing time during his spell at The Hawthorns, taking to Twitter to issue this amusing response.

During the latter stages of January 2020, following an excellent time at Cardiff City where he played regularly and recorded 159 league appearances for the Bluebirds, he left the Welsh side by mutual consent.

He then signed for West Brom on the same day, but failed to appear a single time for them for the rest of the 2020/21 season.

The defender will have been pleased to have been involved in another promotion-winning campaign - but would have also been extremely disappointed not to have recorded a single minute of competitive football.

Despite his lack of game time, he signed a new one-year deal at The Hawthorns during the summer of 2020 as he looked to secure more Premier League experience under his belt.

Thankfully for him, he actually appeared for Albion during 2020/21 but only made seven competitive appearances for them that term before being released.

Responding to a poster who couldn't resist having a dig at Peltier for his lack of playing time, asking which bench was his favourite during his time with the Midlands side, he replied: "Anfield bench was nice."

The Verdict:

Considering Peltier is from Liverpool and spent many years at Anfield, it comes as no real surprise that he's given this answer!

In fairness to the 36-year-old, he has enjoyed much more successful spells elsewhere and should be commended for some of his achievements during his career.

He may not have stayed in the English top flight throughout his career - but he has been a Championship option to have for several years now and will be delighted to have won multiple promotions.

Of course he would have wanted to make a full breakthrough into the Reds' first team after spending many years there - but he can take great pride in the fact he actually did manage to secure senior appearances on Merseyside.

Still playing at 36, he has kept himself in excellent condition and can be proud of himself if he manages to keep Rotherham United in the second tier beyond the end of this campaign.

It was always going to be difficult for the Millers to adjust following the departure of long-serving manager Paul Warne - but Peltier has probably played a big part in guiding the squad through that as an experienced head.