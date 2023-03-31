Huddersfield Town will continue without Lee Nicholls for the time being despite the goalkeeper's recent return to training following shoulder surgery.

Nicholls had surgery on a shoulder injury in January, with fears at the time that he was facing a spell on the sidelines that would stretch until the end of the season, serving Huddersfield a real blow in their quest for safety in the Championship.

However, over the course of the March international break, Huddersfield shared training ground footage of Nicholls returning to training, teasing the goalkeeper might yet have a role to play in the Championship run-in.

Will Nicholls play again this season for Huddersfield?

Despite returning to training during the March international break, Nicholls isn't ready for a playing return and he won't be a surprise inclusion against Middlesbrough tomorrow afternoon.

That's been the message from Neil Warnock, anyway.

As quoted by the club's media on Twitter, Warnock said: "Lee Nicholls has been training, he's working hard and he's been in the gym whenever I have been too, so he might get two or three games this season.

"I've been joking with him about getting to play under me while I'm here this season."

The 30-year-old was hugely influential for Huddersfield last season in their run to the Championship play-off final. He made 46 appearances in total and was named in the PFA Team of the Season for his efforts.

Warnock continued: "Nicholls has a real aura about him and there's not much better than him in the league, so it's nice to even have him back around the group."

Who will start in goal v Middlesbrough?

Warnock has used both Nicholas Bilokapic and Tomas Vaclik since his appointment at the John Smith's Stadium.

Bilokapic featured in the win over Birmingham City and back-to-back 4-0 defeats to Burnley and Coventry City. Vaclik was recalled for the goalless draw with Bristol City and has played in the three games since, conceding only twice in that four game burst.

The Verdict

At the point Nicholls picked up his shoulder injury and required surgery, there was an acceptance that his season looked like it was done.

So, getting him back for any amount of games in what remains of the season would be huge for Huddersfield.

Fingers crossed that they can keep their campaign alive until Nicholls is back towards the end of April, with positive results against Norwich and Millwall heading into the March international break giving them a sniff of safety from 22nd.