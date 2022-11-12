Lee Nicholls 8/10, Sorba Thomas frustrating: Huddersfield Town player ratings after 0-0 v Swansea City

Huddersfield Town picked up a point heading into the World Cup break, as they held Swansea City to a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Lee Nicholls pulled off a series of impressive saves throughout the afternoon, whilst Danny Ward went close to winning the game twice late on.

Mark Fotheringham’s side take the point into the World Cup break and, whilst they remain bottom of the pile in the Championship, this was an organised defensive display that was encouraging once more.

Here’s how we rated Huddersfield’s players:

Lee Nicholls – 8: Save after save to keep Swansea out on an afternoon where Huddersfield needed their goalkeeper in moments Swansea broke them down. Save from Obafemi onto the crossbar particularly good.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden – 7: A very decent performance up against Manning, looking as assured as he has done since arriving at right wing-back. Replaced just after an hour.

Tom Lees – 7: Big block to deny Ntcham in the first-half and led by example from centre-back on his return to the side.

Michal Helik – 7: Dug Huddersfield out a couple of times early on and continued to win his challenges throughout the afternoon.

Luke Mbete – 6: Kept it simple and put in an assured performance on the left of a three-man defence.

Josh Ruffels – 6: Lost Darling early on at a corner but recovered well enough to contribute to a good defensive performance. Slotted in at left centre-back again late on.

David Kasumu – 7: Tasked with unsettling Swansea’s midfield and was just about everywhere on the pitch whether that was breaking up play or surging forward.

Jack Rudoni – 5: Not as involved as Kasumu in the midfield and quite clearly going to be better the further forward he’s allowed to play. Getting bodies back will allow that.

Sorba Thomas – 4: Not quite happening for him from open play at the moment and clearly frustrated that some of his set-pieces weren’t capitalised on.

Ben Jackson – 5: Hardly involved in the first-half on the left-wing before having stints on both the right and left of the defence, which meant it was tough for him to settle into the game.

Jordan Rhodes – 4: Huddersfield’s tactics of playing on the break didn’t help him at all and, in terms of chances, he didn’t get a sniff. Some willing running and closing down, but hardly in the game.

Subs

Danny Ward – 5: A couple of good defensive headers after replacing Rhodes and had chances to win the game but didn’t take them.

Duane Holmes – 5: Went close with a long-range strike shortly after stepping off the bench and caused a couple of problems, including setting up Ward late on.

Brodie Spencer – 6: Came on and did well on the right, contributing to Town’s clean sheet

Brahima Diarra – 6: Decent little cameo and some surging runs out of midfield lifted pressure.

Connor Mahoney – 5: Hardly impacted the game.

