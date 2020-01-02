Lee Johnson to take action over Bristol City setback

Lee Johnson has stated that he will appeal the red card that he was given in Bristol City’s defeat to Brentford on Wednesday.

The Robins boss was dismissed having been involved in an altercation with opposition manager Thomas Frank as the game neared its end.

Johnson’s side were thrashed in front of their own supporters as the Bees came out victorious in a 4-0 win at Ashton Gate. It was another setback for the Robins in their quest for a top-six finish and one that could have big consequences on the side’s morale.

Johnson has expressed that he will be appealing the red card, and has admitted to having a huge amount of respect for Brentford manager Frank.

Quoted by Sports Mole, Johnson said: “I was shown a red card but will appeal it. All that happened was that Thomas grabbed my cuff as we were talking and I ripped it away.

“Hopefully one of the cameras was filming at the right angle to prove my case. I have huge respect for Thomas and we will be having a drink together in my office.”

The Verdict

It was quite an interesting incident and one that led to a bit of a scuffle on the touchline, but one that didn’t merit a red card in most supporters opinions.

It will be crucial for the Robins that it does get overturned as they need their manager in the dugout more than ever at the moment to ensure that they can get out of this bad patch and push onto the play-offs.

Bristol City take on Shrewsbury this Saturday aiming to get through to the fourth round of the FA Cup and give themselves a much-needed confidence boost.