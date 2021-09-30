Lee Johnson speaks out on Portsmouth managerial situation ahead of Sunderland’s trip to Fratton Park

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has backed Danny Cowley to deliver success to Portsmouth ahead of the weekend meeting between the clubs.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season and they make the long trip down south as league leaders.

It’s been a different story at Fratton Park, with Pompey having failed to win in seven since they started the campaign with three successive wins. Such a run has started to put a bit of pressure on Cowley, but, speaking to Chronicle Live, Johnson explained how much he rates the former Huddersfield chief.

“He’s a really good recruiter and a really good manager, so I think Portsmouth have got absolutely the right man there and I think that will show as time goes on. It’s a really tough game for us. I’ve always found Fratton Park a good place to play and to manage, but it is a difficult place.

“What we have to respect is that Portsmouth have, like ourselves, got a really good fanbase and that makes it a really difficult place to play.”

The verdict

These are the sort of comments you would expect from Johnson because regardless of Portsmouth’s position, it will still be a real challenge on Saturday because of the atmosphere.

In terms of Cowley, he is struggling right now but history suggests he will get it right as he has got results at clubs over the years.

Sunderland will hope Pompey’s winless run continues though, and whilst they should respect the south coast side, the Black Cats’ recent form will give them plenty of confidence.

