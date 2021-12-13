Lee Johnson speaks out on Benji Kimpioka’s situation at Sunderland

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has insisted that Benji Kimpioka will need to step up to the mark in the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign if he is to have a long-term future at the club.

Kimpioka was loaned out by the Black Cats to Southend United earlier this season and went on to make two appearances for the club in the National League before returning to the Stadium of Light in October.

After being handed an opportunity to showcase his talent in the EFL Trophy during Sunderland’s recent clash with Oldham Athletic, the forward made his first league appearance of the campaign in the club’s 5-0 victory over Morecambe.

Left on the substitutes bench for Sunderland’s 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Kimpioka will be determined to force his way into contention for a place in the club’s starting eleven in the coming months.

Johnson’s side will be looking to back up this triumph when they head to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town next weekend.

Ahead of this fixture, the Sunderland boss has admitted that Kimpioka will need to deliver some eye-catching displays when he is selected to feature for the club.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Johnson said: “I think it’s a really big moment in time for Benji, during this second half of the season.

“Undoubtedly, he’s got some amazing attributes.

“He’s got real skill, he’s a really powerful boy, he’s quick and he’s got good movement.

“He can handle the ball with his back to goal.

“I think there’s areas of his game he needs to work on, and that we have to add and he has to add, but of course that’s what we’re here for.

“We’re here to try to support him on that, and help him develop.

“But when he gets his opportunity, he has to take it.

“Through unforeseen circumstances, I suppose, and good form in the Under-23’s training sessions and games, he’s found himself with an opportunity of coming on in matches.”

The Verdict

Although there is plenty of time for Kimpioka to go on to achieve a relative amount of success in his career, he has yet to deliver the goods for Sunderland’s senior side.

Utilised predominantly by the club at Under-23 level in recent months, the forward has scored three goals and provided three assists in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

Kimpioka will need to replicate these displays in the third-tier for Sunderland if he is to force his way into Johnson’s long-term plans for the future.

However, when you consider that the forward is currently behind Nathan Broadhead and Ross Stewart in the pecking order at the Stadium of Light, he may struggle to force his way into contention for a starting role in the coming months as this particular duo have scored a combined total of 15 goals in League One this season.