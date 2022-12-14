Lee Johnson speaks out as West Brom, Sunderland, Millwall and Norwich eye transfer for 23-year-old

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says that he will continue to play Ryan Porteous, but confirmed the club are planning to sell the in-demand defender in January.

Porteous has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks after the club announced last month that he had rejected a new contract.

The 23-year-old made his debut in 2017 and has made 151 appearances during his time at Easter Road, as well as going on to play for the Scotland national team, with his performances attracting plenty of interest from clubs south of the border.

According to SunSport, Championship sides West Bromwich Albion, Watford, Norwich City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Millwall are all keeping tabs the centre half.

But Johnson says that the speculation will not affect Porteous and has no doubts that he is fully focused as his side prepare to resume their Scottish Premiership campaign following the World Cup break.

“I’ve maintained a really good personal relationship with Ryan during this period of time and that’s because there is a respect of how he is in training, there is a respect for his personality and a respect for his will to win,” Johnson told the BBC.

“We are in a situation really we can’t control. We can only control to the best of our ability and I will never put a player out on the pitch that I didn’t feel was committed to Hibs and that won’t change.

“In Ryan’s case I do believe he is committed to Hibs because I see it every day. I see his professionalism and I see his attitude. There will be moments when his head is turned.”

Johnson revealed that the club had not yet received any offers of Porteous, but conceded that he will most likely be departing once the window opens.

“We are not shying away from the fact we will trade Ryan,” Johnson said.

“If the price is right and there is logic behind the offer we receive – and to date I don’t believe we have received any offers – but if there is an offer to be received and we can justify potentially bringing in a new recruit or pushing that money into various parts of the business in the organisation then of course we will look to do it.”

The verdict

It is an extremely competitive race for Porteous’ signature.

He has become one of Scotland’s hottest prospects and his contract situation at Hibernian has alerted many Championship clubs.

Johnson’s comments could make Porteous an even more attractive signing, speaking of his commitment despite all the rumours demonstrates his attitude and professionalism.

But Johnson is realistic that his future lies away from Edinburgh and it will be intriguing to see which clubs make an offer and how high Hibernian’s valuation of their prized asset is.