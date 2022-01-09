Lee Johnson shares injury update on Sunderland man after his side’s draw with Wycombe

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has revealed that Bailey Wright is a doubt for the club’s clash with Lincoln City on Tuesday due to injury.

The defender would have been hoping to help his side secure all three points in their meeting with Wycombe Wanderers yesterday by featuring at Adams Park.

However, Wright wasn’t fit enough to play in this particular fixture as Sunderland missed out on the opportunity to move above Rotherham United in the League One standings.

An own-goal from David Stockdale gave Sunderland the lead in the third-minute of the game before Wycombe levelled proceedings via a strike from Anis Mehmeti.

The Chairboys then went ahead as Sam Vokes headed home from a corner before Ross Stewart equalised for the Black Cats.

Following the break, Stewart netted his 17th goal of the season in stoppage-time.

Sunderland were denied victory in the dying embers of the game as Joe Jacobson bundled an effort past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

After his side’s 3-3 draw with Lincoln, Johnson shared an injury update on Wright.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about the defender, Johnson said: “Bailey is injured, it’s not too bad we don’t think but whether or not he’ll be involved on Tuesday [against Lincoln], at this stage I don’t know.”

The Verdict

For Sunderland’s sake, they will be hoping that Wright is able to make a swift recovery from injury as he has demonstrated some signs of promise for the club in a defensive sense this season.

In the 21 league matches that he has featured in during the current campaign, Wright has won 1.5 aerial duels per game and has managed to produce 2.9 clearances per fixture.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.61 in the third-tier, the defender will be determined to push on under the guidance of Johnson when he is fit enough to feature again at senior level.

If Wright is unavailable for Sunderland’s clash with Lincoln, Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle will need to step up to the mark in his absence at the Stadium of Light.