Lee Johnson shares encouraging Aiden McGeady update ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Ipswich

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has confirmed that Aiden McGeady has made progress in terms of his fitness and thus is set to be available for selection for the club’s clash with Ipswich Town this afternoon.

After serving a one-match suspension for the red card that he received during the Black Cats’ 5-1 defeat to Rotherham United, McGeady would have been hoping to make his return to action earlier this month.

However, the winger was forced to watch on from the sidelines for Sunderland’s clash with Mansfield Town in the FA Cup as a result of a hamstring injury.

One of the club’s stand-out performers during the previous campaign, McGeady has only managed to showcase his talent on a sporadic basis this season as he has provided six direct goal contributions in 14 appearances.

Currently seventh in the League One standings, Sunderland will be desperate to get back to winning ways in today’s fixture after recently losing to Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Charlton Athletic.

Ahead of this fixture, Johnson has revealed that McGeady will be fit enough to feature against Ipswich.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about the winger, the Sunderland boss said: “In the Rotherham game, Geads played, unbeknownst to us, with a hamstring injury.

“I wouldn’t say his athletic performance was up to the levels that Aiden McGeady at 35, or any other age, can produce. In certain areas of the game, that cost us.

“Probably in any footballer’s head, they’re being brave by playing through because their intention is to produce for the team, which we know Aiden McGeady obviously can, particularly when he’s on the ball.

“For whatever reason, it ended up having a detrimental effect in that particular game, and we’ve had to go back to the drawing board to try to rebuild Geads physically, and make sure he’s in a good place.

“Now, he is in a good place, he’s moving well – the eye tells me that he’s moving well – and technically I think he’ll be the same until he’s 65.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Sunderland as they have struggled in McGeady’s absence in recent weeks and thus his return to action cannot come soon enough.

Although he has experienced a relatively average start to the current term compared to the previous campaign in which he managed to provide 23 direct goal contributions in 36 appearances, the winger will unquestionably fancy his chances of making a difference for the Black Cats over the Christmas period.

Particularly impressive during Sunderland’s 5-0 victory over Cheltenham Town in September, McGeady set up two goals for his team-mates in this fixture as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 8.61.

By replicating this display at the Stadium of Light this afternoon, the former Everton man may be able to help his side get back on track in League One.