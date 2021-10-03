Lee Johnson sends message to Sunderland fans after Portsmouth hammering

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson apologised to the fans as his side were beaten 4-0 by Portsmouth at Fratton Park yesterday.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season and they headed to the south coast full of confidence as they looked to extend their positive form.

However, they were comfortably second best in difficult conditions, with Pompey three up at half-time after a dismal 45 minutes for the Wearside outfit, who were backed by a sell-out away end for the very long trip.

John Marquis would add a fourth after the break to compound the misery for the visitors, and, speaking to the Sunderland Echo after the game, Johnson didn’t try to make any excuses.

“We’re really appreciative of the crowd and their reaction at the end it was an incredible support in those conditions and to have travelled so far, we can only apologise. That’s the most painful bit, that we’ve let them down. We have to accept that and take our medicine.

“We have to put it right in the next set of away games because they’ve travelled so well, in the cup games as well. We apologise for that today.”

The verdict

Johnson and the players rightly have credit in the bank after an excellent start to the season, so it’s important not to overreact to one bad defeat.

It did appeal most fans recognised that as well, as they stayed to the end and clapped the team off, which will surely be appreciated by those in the squad.

But, there’s no denying this was a very poor performance and it’s now down to Johnson and the players to bounce back when they’re next in action to ensure this afternoon is quickly forgotten.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.