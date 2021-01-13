Lee Johnson issues positive Sunderland player message

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has backed new signing Carl Winchester to make an immediate impact at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats finalised a deal to bring the midfielder in from Forest Green Rovers over the weekend, and he will hope to play an important role as the side try to push for promotion.

And, speaking to Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith, Johnson explained why he had high hopes for the new recruit, as he also outlined the 27-year-old will bring to the team.

“I think people will be surprised at how good a player he is. He brings an assured quality on the ball. He’s versatile, he can dictate when you’re in control & he can hustle when you need him higher up.”

The former Cheltenham man has shone in League Two in recent years, although this won’t be his first taste of football in the third-tier, having previously featured at this level for Oldham.

Winchester could be in line to make his debut for Sunderland at Wimbledon this weekend.

The verdict

This is a very positive assessment from Johnson, and it’s clear that Winchester has been signed to add something to the first-team straight away, as you would expect.

His form over the past few years suggests he should be able to handle the step up with ease.

But, it’s about delivering on the pitch, so fans will be excited to see the new addition pull on the red-and-white shirt, and he clearly has the backing of his manager to go and perform.

