Lee Johnson sends bullish Sunderland message ahead of Arsenal test

Lee Johnson knows Sunderland face a huge challenge against Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-final tomorrow night, but he believes his team can pull off a major upset.

The Black Cats, who are third in League One, are coming up against a Gunners side that are fourth in the Premier League, whilst they boast the joint-best home record in the top-flight.

Therefore, the Londoners are firm favourites to progress, but Johnson told Chronicle Live that his group are capable of competing against this talented Arsenal outfit.

“We want to win – we’re not going there just to score, we want to win the game. I promised every Sunderland fan that every game we go in to we will try to win.

“We have to do the right things and play our game. We’ve got good players too. I know they have top quality, but I expect us to infiltrate their defence, to have our fair share of the ball, I expect my players to make good decisions defensively.”

The Wearside outfit go into the fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town over the weekend.

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

The verdict

This is the right attitude from Johnson as even though they are outsiders, they can’t approach this game with fear.

The fact they are in a quarter-final is a real achievement, so they have nothing to lose in the sense that this is a free hit in terms of expectancy and the focus will always be the league overall.

So, for the players, it’s about enjoying the occasion and testing yourself against top players as they try to progress.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.