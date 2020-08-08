Lee Johnson reveals what he really thinks of Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Former Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has described Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa as ‘world-class’.

This comes after an interview with The Times spoke about the former Robins’ time at Bristol City and some of his best/worst results during that period.

Leeds managed to get the better of Bristol City on the opening day of last season, as they ran out 3-1 winners at Ashton Gate.

This was the start of a campaign that saw the Whites earn promotion to the Premier League as they finished as champions of the division after a brilliant run at the end of the season.

Johnson has expressed that Leeds can read their opponents’ minds and are organised more than most Championship teams.

Speaking to The Times, Johnson said: “Leeds are a good side with a world-class coach. What that Leeds side has the ability to do is almost read the minds of the opponents. They’re so organised.”

Can you get 100% in this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Who did Leeds' highest home attendance of the season come against? West Brom Huddersfield Town Reading Brentford

The Verdict

It’s nice to hear Johnson speak so freely about another side that his former side have played against and hear what he really thinks of other teams in the Championship.

Bielsa is world-class and has been for most of his career so it’s no surprise to hear him praise the Argentinian, although it will be interesting to see what he does with this Leeds side in the Premier League.

It will also be of interest to Championship supporters to see where Johnson ends up and whether his path is to cross with Leeds once more in the future as he looks to get back into management.