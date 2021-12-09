Lee Johnson reveals intriguing January priority for Sunderland

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson says he wants the club to spend £1million on a new Stadium of Light pitch in January.

The Black Cats currently sit fourth in the League One table, two points adrift of an automatic promotion place.

As a result, with the January transfer window on the horizon, some managers might want as much money as possible available to strengthen their squad to push for promotion to the Championship in the second half of the season.

Now however, it seems as though Johnson would be happy for a significant amount of funds to be spent on the pitch his side play their home games on.

Speaking after his side’s 5-0 thrashing of Morecambe at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, which was played on a challenging surface as the winter weather starts to take effect, Johnson told The Sunderland Echo:

“The pitch is a bit heavy at the minute. The groundstaff are fantastic, but if you gave me a million pounds to spend in January, I’d spend it on the pitch.

“It’s hard to play ice hockey on a cabbage patch. It’s not that bad, the groundstaff are the best I’ve worked with, but in the long term, we want that pitch that really gets us fizzing the ball around and at the moment, we haven’t got it.”

Next up for Johnson and his Sunderland side in their push for promotion, is the visit of one of their promotion rivals, Plymouth Argyle, to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

You can kind of understand the point that Johnson is making here.

Admittedly, many managers in his position might want as many funds as possible to go on signing players to strengthen his squad and give them the best chance of winning promotion.

However, there is very little use having those players if you are unable to get the best out of them, and having a pitch that suits your style of play could be key in doing that.

As a result, it could make sense for Sunderland to get their pitch sorted here, and given those at the club are desparate for promotion, you imagine they ought to be willing to Johnson what he wants in that respect.