Lee Johnson reveals fresh setback for Sunderland man

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins has suffered another injury setback that will keep him sidelined for several more months, manager Lee Johnson has revealed.

Huggins joined the Black Cats on a permanent deal from Leeds United back in the summer transfer window, signing a four-year contract at The Stadium of Light.

The versatile full-back has so far made four appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, but has not featured since September, after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

That injury had apparently been set to keep him out until mid-Janaury, but it seems the 20-year-old has now suffered a fresh blow that will keep him out for even longer.

Providing an update on Huggins, Johnson told The Chronicle: “Niall has to be in the back brace for another six weeks, so that’s a setback.

“It’s disappointing, but it [the injury] hasn’t quite fused like we had hoped it would.

“Bless him, he’s coming to all the games, he’s watching all the post-match reviews, we love him and we love having him around the place.

“We feel sorry for him but at the same time he has a long career ahead of him and we need to make sure he is right as rain to play for the next 15 years, not just the next 15 days.”

As a result, it now looks as though Huggins is unlikely to feature for the Black Cats until March at the earliest.

Sunderland currently sit fourth in the League One table, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places ahead of their clash with Plymouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

You can’t help but feel sorry for Huggins following this revelation from Johnson.

This move to Sunderland looked like being his big chance to really prove himself at senior level, after never really getting the chance to do so at Leeds.

However, this injury means that that has simply not been able to happen for him, and it seems he is now going to have to wait even longer to get back in action.

Even so, he still has plenty of time in his career to put that right, and the attitude Johnson’s comments suggest he is showing here, mean he should be capable of going far in the game.