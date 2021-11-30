Lee Johnson reveals comeback plans for injured Sunderland duo

Like many clubs around this time of year, Sunderland are suffering from a long list of injuries that seem to be just stacking up massively.

The matches are coming thick and fast which means the likelihood of players missing some actions with setbacks is likely and the Black Cats have already lost a few players.

Aiden McGeady is out for months with a knee injury whilst the reliable Luke O’Nien will have to miss at least three months of action as he’s set to undergo shoulder surgery as it was unable to be held off any longer.

Another player who has added to those issues is Corry Evans, who was due to start against Cambridge United at the weekend but pulled up in the warm-up and was replaced by Lynden Gooch.

Head coach Lee Johnson has given an update on the Northern Ireland international’s thigh injury and has also provided fresh news on left-back Dennis Cirkin, who has been missing since the 3-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday at the start of November but both players look to be back at around the same time which will be the latter part of December.

“With Corry don’t know for sure yet,” Johnson said, per the Sunderland Echo.

“We think he’s probably just torn the sheath of the muscle, and that would be the best-case scenario.

“We think that’s likely to be around two to four weeks.

“Dennis Cirkin has had his hernia operation. You either have a mesh put in or you have it sowed, and he’s had the former which is the better scenario in terms of timescale.

“He’s walking and will be jogging in two to three days.

“I expect him to be back fully firing in about three weeks from the operation date.” The Verdict Carl Winchester can cover Evans’ absence in midfield well enough but it’s at left-back where Cirkin has been a big miss for Sunderland. Leon Dajaku had to play as a wing-back against Cambridge and didn’t look suited to the role, meaning that the ex-Tottenham man’s return can’t come soon enough. Cirkin was acclimatising well to regular senior football before suffering from his hernia but it came as a big blow to Johnson, especially with Denver Hume unavailable again. It will be good for Johnson to get both Cirkin and Evans back potentially for the busy Christmas period but there’s no certainties in football whatsoever.