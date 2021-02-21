Lee Johnson reacts to recent Sunderland takeover news

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson says he is pleased that the club’s long-awaited takeover is completed, now that he is finally able to answer questions about that situation.

It was announced earlier this week that the takeover of the club by Swiss billionaire Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has officially been completed, after months of speculation.

Now that that deal has been, Johnson is finally able to speak about the off-field situation at the club, and it seems as though he is excited by what this new regime could bring to the Stadium of Light.

Speaking about the takeover after his side’s 3-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday – which Dreyfus was in attendance for – Johnson was quoted by The Chronicle as saying: “It’s nice to be able to answer the questions at last! It’s brilliant that it’s done, and the important thing now is that we can invest in the correct areas.”

Indeed, it seems Johnson is looking forward to working more with Dreyfus, and is confident the 23-year-old has the insight required to run a football club, as he added: “Kyril is coming in, he has some great ideas and he is very well-rounded.

“He has had a front-row seat watching his dad run Marseille and Club Brugge, so I have been very impressed with him and I’m looking forward to working with him and trying to take the club forward.”

Sunderland are now sixth in the League One table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, as they look to secure a return to the Championship in the final few months of the season.

The Verdict

It does seem as though the fact this takeover is now done will be a relief for Sunderland, and you can understand why.

After months of speculation, the fact that it is now done means that the distraction of that off-field uncertainty is now gone, allowing the club to focus fully on promotion between now and the end of the season.

Indeed, even beyond that, the financial backing that Sunderland now have must surely be an exciting prospect for those associated with the club, and Dreyfus’ history and links with football do bode well for his prospects of running the club.

As a result, it does seem as though things now have the chance to really start moving in the right direction for Sunderland, both on and off the pitch.