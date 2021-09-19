Lee Johnson reacts to controversial moment from Sunderland’s draw with Fleetwood

Lee Johnson has hit out at referee Neil Hair after he awarded a controversial stoppage time penalty to Fleetwood that helped them to a point against the Black Cats.

The Wearside outfit appeared to be on course for a sixth league win in seven after goals from Ross Stewart and an Aiden McGeady penalty put the side two up with just under 15 minutes to play.

However, Callum Morton got one back for the hosts, setting up a nervy finish, and Bailey Wright was adjudged to have fouled the goalscorer late on, with Ged Garner getting the equaliser from the spot.

Johnson was furious with the decision at the time, as he confronted Hair at the final whistle, and he summed up his feelings when speaking to Chronicle Live.

“I just think it’s bad refereeing. I just think that he couldn’t wait to give it. He’s obviously given the foul at the other end, but they were very different.

“I’ll look at his [Hair’s] next six games, and every time there’s a corner and somebody blocks someone or every time there’s half an inch of a shirt pull, he’d better give it.”

The verdict

You can understand why Johnson was frustrated because it’s the last minute and whilst Wright did pull the shirt, there’s no doubting it’s a soft call.

However, Sunderland’s penalty was also the type that aren’t always given, so it’s definitely seemed to be a case of the referee trying to even it up late on. And, if he hadn’t given that, Simon Grayson would’ve been furious at the inconsistency.

Ultimately though, Sunderland should be looking at themselves though. They were in a commanding position and Wright did give the referee a decision to make, which he didn’t need to do at all.

