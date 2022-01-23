Lee Johnson provides update on Sunderland’s ambitious transfer pursuit of Jermain Defoe

Lee Johnson has reiterated his desire to bring Jermain Defoe to Sunderland, with talks ongoing between the striker and the club.

The 39-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Rangers and the Black Cats have been suggested as one of several potential destinations for the ex-England man.

Having shone on Wearside before, the prospect of Defoe returning to the Stadium of Light is one that has excited the support.

Despite that, Johnson has always been cautious about the number nine joining, with some even suggesting he doesn’t seem to keen on the idea.

However, speaking to reporter James Hunter, the boss provided a fresh update on the situation.

“It’s misinformation. We’re working very hard to bring him in, but it has to be right. He is an option.”

Bringing in a new attacking option will be the priority for Sunderland before the deadline after an injury to Nathan Broadhead left them short in that department.

Johnson’s men picked up a 1-0 win over Portsmouth yesterday to move to second in the League One table.

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

The verdict

Johnson has played down the chances of signing Defoe and you can understand why, as he doesn’t want to build up hope and excitement among the support unless a deal is going to happen.

So, this approach makes sense and the support are just going to have to be patient as they wait to see what happens.

Either way, it’s clear a new striker is needed and it will be interesting to see if Defoe does return to the Black Cats, a club which he knows so well.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.