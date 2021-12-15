Lee Johnson provides update on Sunderland player ahead of Ipswich clash

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has revealed that Lynden Gooch is a doubt for the Black Cats’ long trip to Ipswich Town at the weekend.

But it may not be an injury that means he doesn’t play at Portman Road – instead Johnson may choose to simply rest the American before the busy Christmas and New Year schedule.

The 25-year-old has pretty much been a regular for Johnson this season, playing 16 times in League One and whilst he has yet to score a goal in the current campaign he has provided four assists.

In recent weeks, Gooch has been featuring as both a right-wing-back and left-wing-back as Johnson changed the system due to mounting injuries, with the Sunderland academy graduate being one of the players to benefit.

However he was forced off at half-time against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend when playing on the left-hand side of the pitch, owing to an issue with his groin.

With Gooch being an instrumental part of the new system, Sunderland fans have been keen to know what his situation is going into the crunch clash with Ipswich, but from Johnson’s update it seems as though whether Gooch is fit or not he may miss this particular match.

“We haven’t seen him on the grass this week because the mindset was that we’d give it as much healing time as possible before we do a fitness test on it,” Johnson told the Sunderland Echo.

“He’ll probably have one on Friday.

“We’ll plan for having him and we’ll plan to be without him. “It’s just one of those tricky scenarios where with so many games, we may choose to leave him out of this particular one.” The Verdict Sunderland have been performing miles better in the new 3-5-2 system that Johnson has adapted to and Gooch at wing-back has been a key part of that. If he does miss this weekend’s clash with Ipswich then that will seemingly be the only match he misses, which must be seen as a positive as it doesn’t appear to be a long-term issue. It’s just a shame that it’s fallen on one of the more important matches of the season against a team who will be gunning for revenge after last month’s defeat at the Stadium of Light – and on their day Ipswich are very dangerous. For Gooch though his fitness is the most important thing and if missing this weekend’s match helps him out in the long run then it’s something that just has to happen.