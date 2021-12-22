Lee Johnson provides update on Sunderland man after injury worry

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has confirmed that Nathan Broadhead has suffered a hamstring injury, which he described as a ‘disaster’ for the team.

The on-loan Everton man had to be patient for his opportunities this season but he has been excellent after establishing himself as a key player in recent weeks, with Broadhead scoring five goals in his last five league games.

And, he continued that fine form at the Emirates, as he finished well to get Sunderland back into it when they were two down in the first half.

But, Broadhead, who had been a constant threat throughout, would be forced off just before the break, with Johnson confirming to reporter James Hunter that it was a hamstring issue, as he pulled no punches on just how big a blow this is.

“It’s a disaster. We are going to need help in January.”

The Wearside outfit are short on players in several positions, with Aiden McGeady, Leon Dajaku and Luke O’Nien just some of the players Sunderland are having to do without right now.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that this is a major setback for the player as Broadhead had started to get a run in the team and he has been brilliant in recent weeks.

Obviously, that means he will be sorely missed by Sunderland and Johnson calling it a disaster shows just how big an issue this is.

You can imagine that more details will emerge in the coming days and the boss is clearly preparing to bring in replacements in January, with the squad lacking in numbers right now.

