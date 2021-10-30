Lee Johnson provides update on rarely seen Sunderland man

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli has played only one game for the Black Cats since his move to the club from Xamax – and it looks like it might stay that way until January too, with boss Lee Johnson telling Chronicle Live that he won’t ‘judge him properly’ until then.

The player has suffered with injury and it’s led to him not featuring much so far in League One for his new side. However, Xhemajli is steadily regaining his fitness and has even begun to get some minutes for the side’s reserve team.

It has led to suggestions that he may be thrown into the mix in the third tier soon, with Sunderland battling for a promotion spot and needing as many solid squad players as possible to launch that tilt for an automatic promotion place or even the title.

However, speaking to Chronicle Live, the club’s manager Lee Johnson has once again claimed that he will only be taking a proper look at the defender in January – so it means that he may only start to get more competitive action in the turn of the year.

He said: “As I’ve said before, I won’t judge him properly until January. If everything stays consistent as it is and he keeps on getting these minutes, I want to give him that time to be able to make mistakes, to miss a day’s training, to not have to be on the hamster-wheel of first-team football which requires wins every single game.”

It means that Xhemajli may have to wait even longer to get some more Sunderland game time but if it means that the player will be able to play to the best of his ability and will be back at full fitness, then it could be worth the wait rather than risking him again earlier.

The Verdict

Arbenit Xhemajli will have to wait then to finally prove what he can do in England but he will be determined to do just that when he gets the chance.

The defender has struggled with injury and he should hopefully be back in the fold soon, which will no doubt be a big relief to him after so long on the sidelines.

It’s wise not to rush him back and Lee Johnson is taking a sensible approach. He could be like a new signing for them come January then and he could be a big boost to their side.