Lee Johnson provides injury update on Sunderland player

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has been left sweating on the fitness of young Leon Dajaku after he suffered an injury during the 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old attacking player has had to be patient after arriving on transfer deadline day in August on a loan deal from Union Berlin as he has more often than not been used from the substitutes bench.

Since the win against Cambridge United in late November though, Dajaku has featured from the start in an unfamiliar role of wing-back, and he lined up in the same position again as the Black Cats visited Portman Road.

The German didn’t last the whole of the first-half though as following a tackle from Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy, Dajaku went down and didn’t get back up as he hobbled off the pitch with an injury that ended his game.

Johnson has issued an update on Dajaku’s condition and whilst there’s no specifics on what injury the wide player suffered, it could be one that keeps him on the sidelines for a few weeks.

“It’s a contact injury,” Johnson said, per the Sunderland Echo.

“He was in a fair bit of pain but we’ll have to take a look.

“It was an interesting game for him in terms of his learning, I don’t think he started well or physical enough.

“He grew into it and was having a really good spell, so it was a bad time for him to get the knock.” The Verdict Dajaku is growing into the English game on a match-by-match basis and he’s developed some consistency in recent weeks. Wing-back probably isn’t his favoured position by a long shot but needs must with the injury issues Sunderland have been dealing with. It’s been a learning curve for the youngster but one he’s passed with flying colours – this could be a setback though. An injury for Dajaku was the last thing that Sunderland and Johnson needed going into the Christmas fixtures and they will be hoping it’s one that heals within the next week as they cannot afford too many more casualties.