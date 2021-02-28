Lee Johnson provides injury update on senior Sunderland man

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has confirmed that Grant Leadbitter was forced off with a dislocated shoulder in the draw at Crewe yesterday.

The experienced midfielder was brought on with the Black Cats trailing 2-0, but he lasted just seven minutes after an issue with his shoulder forced him off.

Leadbitter was clearly in pain as he went down, and Johnson told Chronicle Live exactly what happened to the player, and revealed that it’s been an issue for him over the past month.

“It’s not good. It popped out of the joint, and credit goes to the doctor and their physios and ours for managing to pop it back in.

“Sometimes when you put it back in, it gives it half a chance of healing better without needing to pin it or anything. It happened originally in the Ipswich game and since then he has had a couple of injections in it, so there’s obviously still a weakness there from that initial injury.”

Whilst there is no clear timeframe yet on his return, it seems certain that Leadbitter will miss the game against Swindon at the Stadium of Light in the week.

The verdict

Even though Sunderland have a very big squad, this is not the news that Johnson would’ve wanted, because Leadbitter offers a lot with his leadership as well as with his ability on the ball.

However, these things happen, and the injury will just open the door for someone else to get a chance.

The news will be hugely frustrating for Leadbitter, and he will hope that he isn’t out for too long given Sunderland are entering a crucial point of the season.

