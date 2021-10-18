Lee Johnson provides important Sunderland injury news

With another fixture in midweek, a healthy squad is important for any side and Lee Johnson has now spoken out to The Shields Gazette about which players are likely to be available for the club’s next game.

The Black Cat’s next tie will come against Crewe on Tuesday and with the team currently vying for a promotion spot, they’ll want to pick up another three points in that fixture.

A win for the club could even send them top of the table – and that isn’t mentioning the fact that they already have two games in hand on first-placed Plymouth and one game in hand on second-placed Wycombe.

Therefore, a win would definitely be important – and with Crewe struggling at the wrong end of the league and finding themselves in the relegation places, Sunderland will certainly fancy their chances in that game.

However, the club are likely to still be without a number of important players. They’ve been missing several key first-team figures over recent weeks and according to boss Lee Johnson, that looks likely to remain the case in midweek.

Speaking to The Shields Gazette about the injury issues and the likely line-up, he said: “Pretty much that XI minus Embleton is going to start again, we have got no choice really.

“We will be alright and just have to find tactical solutions like we have all season. We started the season with no full-backs and we found a solution and will have to do that again.” The injury list has meant that the Black Cats have had to turn to some youth in their search for viable replacements but the club and its fans will no doubt be hoping that players such as Aiden McGeady return soon. The former Everton and Preston man has looked solid in the third tier and remains a pillar of creativity in the side, capable of both goals and assists. His addition to the side would definitely be a boost but when asked about the possibility of a return for the winger, Johnson told The Shields Gazette: “I don’t know. I think it will probably be 50/50 for Geeds and 70/30 against for Goochy.” It means then that both are unlikely to feature against Crewe – but if McGeady is pushing back towards full fitness, there is perhaps an outside chance he could be available for their weekend tie. The Verdict Sunderland have performed admirably considering some of their injury issues and have still been able to sneak into the play-offs. The players who have stepped in have been solid and have shown that they should be in contention even when some figures return from the sidelines. It’ll be a blow for the side to have to continue to deal with these injuries for the game against Crewe but it sounds like at least McGeady might be on his way back and recovering well. If they can add at least the winger back into their matchday squad, then that would be a huge boost for the club and for Lee Johnson.

