Lee Johnson provides fresh injury update on Sunderland trio after Swindon win

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is hopeful that the injury suffered by Lynden Gooch in his side’s 1-0 win over Swindon on Tuesday is not serious, but admits that Conor McLaughlin is facing another spell out of action as a result of his recent hernia operation.

Having started the game, Gooch was forced off just past the hour mark in the game with an apparent calf injury, while McLaughlin, who had featured in the Black Cats’ draw with Crewe at the weekend, was absent from the matchday squad altogether.

Now it seems as though the pair are facing different outcomes as Sunderland wait for definitive news on their latest respective setbacks.

Providing an update on the duo after that win over Swindon, Johnson told The Northern Echo: “Conor needs an injection on the back of the hernia operation he had.

“He’s just having a bit of pain so it’s more than likely he’ll be out again. Goochy just felt his calf, so hopefully that won’t be too bad.”

Indeed, with injuries mounting, it seems Johnson believes there could be an opportunity for some of the club’s younger players ahead of the EFL Trophy final a week on Sunday, as he went on to add: “We’re low on numbers though, and I’ve said to the Under-23s, there are four spots available for (the squad for) Wembley. If that’s not a carrot for them, then I don’t know what is.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland are waiting for news on the extent of the problem suffered by Grant Leadbitter when he dislocated his shoulder during the weekend draw with Crewe.

Discussing the situation surrounding the 35-year-old midfielder, Johnson explained: “We’ll find out with Grant tomorrow.

“He’s going to see the specialist. It was a bad one, but he’s very strong-minded that he wants to get back as quickly as he can and risk it, but we’ll have to see.”

The Verdict

You do feel as though there will certainly be mixed feelings for Sunderland around these updates.

Given the influence that Gooch can have for Sunderland going forward, the fact that he may not be out for that long will surely be a relief.

However, given the fitness problems they have endured in defence already this season, the news here around McLaughlin will no doubt be a source of frustration.

Indeed, with Sunderland moving into a position to really challenge for promotion between now and the end of the season, you imagine they will be desperate not to see that opportunity derailed by the number of injuries they are having to deal with.