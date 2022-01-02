Lee Johnson provides fitness update on key Sunderland player

Sunderland were knocked off of top spot on Saturday with Rotherham United getting past Bolton Wanderers to a 2-1 scoreline.

The Black Cats’ fixture with Fleetwood Town was postponed due to coronavirus giving Lee Johnson’s men extra time to recover for their away trip to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

A lot of teams are suffering a bit from a lack of availability at the moment, with players falling out of contention due to illness and injury.

Quiz: Did Sunderland do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Won the EFL Trophy? Yes No

Aiden McGeady has been out since late November with a knee injury and Johnson laid out his estimated recovery time when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “Aiden is probably the next one you would like to tick off in terms of getting back but I wouldn’t say he is close at the moment.

“How long he’ll be exactly I don’t know, but I think it will certainly be at least four to six weeks. He is still not comfortable. He is not running yet.

“It’s a case of building up that confidence out on the grass to twist and turn, because his footwork and skill is a big part of his game.”

Serious injuries are far more concerning at the age of 35, and with his importance to Sunderland’s promotion bid, McGeady’s return to the first-team picture could be huge in moving towards the business end of the season.

However it looks as though the Black Cats are set to cover his absence with the signing of Man City wide player Patrick Roberts, who is close to arriving on Wearside for the rest of the season, per Football Insider.

The Verdict

McGeady’s absence was always going to be felt but in recent weeks Sunderland are showing that they can cope just fine without the tricky Irishman.

The Black Cats set the standard in their last match, dispatching a strong Sheffield Wednesday side to a 5-0 scoreline with Ross Stewart bagging a hat-trick.

It has been a very impressive recovery from their slip in October and November, to fully re-engage with the automatic promotion race ahead of the January transfer window is a credit to the job Johnson is doing at the Stadium of Light in difficult circumstances.

The trip to Adams Park will be challenging, coming up against another side in the top two conversation with Gareth Ainsworth’s men picking up a comfortable 1-0 victory at Charlton Athletic last time out.