Lee Johnson praises Middlesbrough key figure

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has praised Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson, labelling the club as having “good ownership” as he spoke to the Northern Echo.

The British businessman has been the club’s majority shareholder for decades, helping to bring the club back to life when they were on the brink in the 1980s and overseeing a reasonably successful period in the club’s history.

Not only did they win a Carling Cup in 2004 – but they also managed to get to the UEFA Cup final just two years later – only being stopped by Sevilla in their quest to win a European trophy.

Although they have enjoyed time in the Premier League under his stewardship, the club now finds itself back in the Championship, though the Teesside outfit do have ambitions of getting themselves back to the Premier League.

With Gibson investing heavily in the first-team squad over the past couple of years, Boro are in a strong position to be in the promotion mix during the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign, with the Championship outfit just four points adrift of the top six following a bright start to life under Michael Carrick.

And former EFL boss Johnson hasn’t been afraid to praise the club’s investment and ownership.

He said: “Middlesbrough are a good side. I’ve managed a couple of hundred games in the Championship and I know the standard.

“I know the back-up they have in terms of quality. And it’s a big club. They have good ownership for a start, they’re well invested in.”

The Verdict:

Gibson has done a lot of good things for Boro and that’s why he will always be remembered fondly by the supporters unless something catastrophic happens in the future.

He gave former boss Chris Wilder the tools to be in the promotion mix this season and although there seemed to be disagreements behind the scenes regarding recruitment, the 55-year-old couldn’t have any complaints about the quality of players he had at his disposal.

Some would argue that Boro’s owner should be looking to invest quite a bit more in January following the summer sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier – but some of that money does need to be used to balance the books.

Looking at the quality and depth they have too, there’s no need for major surgery when the window opens next month and this is why only two or three players should come in.

And looking at Gibson’s tenure as a whole, very few Boro fans can have many complaints about how he’s run the club. He will be hoping he can guide the club back to the top tier before he steps down, though it’s currently unclear when he will decide to step back.