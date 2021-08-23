Lee Johnson outlines Sunderland’s future transfer plans

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has confirmed to Chronicle Live that he would like to sign a couple of new players either in the current transfer window or in January.

The Black Cats have already been busy this summer, with the likes of Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins all signing from Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Everton and Leeds United respectively.

However it appears that the North East outfit may not be done there as Johnson and his staff eye up the prospect of brining further new additions to the Stadium of Light moving forwards.

Speaking recently on the subject of transfers, Johnson was quick to state the following on his plans for the future:

“We’re still in the market, I still want a couple more whether that’s now or January.

“But the squad is shaping up now.”

Sunderland fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Black Cats transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Corry Evans arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer this summer. True or False? True False

On the pitch, Sunderland have started their Sky Bet League One season in solid fashion, with Johnson having seen his side win three of their opening four league games.

The Black Cats will now be looking ahead to tomorrow’s Carabao Cup second round tie as they head to Bloomfield Road to take on Championship side Blackpool.

The Verdict

Sunderland’s recruitment this summer has proved to have been very beneficial and the overall squad now feels like it has a more fresh feel to it.

Johnson has used the loan market to his advantage and it appears that he and the club hierarchy are targeting young players who can be brought on the cheap and sold on for a profit further down the line.

They are still in the market for a striker and it would be fair to assume that getting one in is high at the top of their priority list.

With the end of the window fast approaching, the Black Cats will be working around the clock in order to get some further deals over the line.